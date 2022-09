Eurozone unemployment dropped from 6.7 to 6.6% in July, matched expectations. EU unemployment dropped from 6.1% to 6.0%.

Eurostat estimates that 12.959 million men and women in the EU, of whom 10.983 million in the euro area, were unemployed in July 2022. Compared with June 2022, the number of persons unemployed decreased by 113 000 in the EU and by 77 000 in the euro area. Compared with July 2021, unemployment decreased by 1.854 million in the EU and by 1.576 million in the euro area.

