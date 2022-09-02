Fri, Sep 02, 2022 @ 11:14 GMT
Eurozone PPI up 4.0% mom, 37.9% yoy in Jul

Eurozone PPI rose 4.0% mom in July, up from June’s 1.3% mom, above expectation of 2.5% mom. For the year, PPI rose 37.9% yoy, accelerated from 36.0% yoy, well above expectation of 35.8% yoy.

For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 9.0% mom in the energy sector, by 1.2% mom for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.9% mom for durable consumer goods, by 0.8% mom for capital goods and by 0.1% mom for intermediate goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.6% mom.

EU PPI rose 3.7% mom, 37.8% yoy. The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (+26.1%), Hungary (+9.4%) and Bulgaria (+8.0%), while the largest decreases were observed in Portugal (-1.5%), Sweden (-1.2%) and Luxembourg (-0.9%).

