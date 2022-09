Swiss GDP grew 0.3% qoq in Q2, below expectation of 0.4% qoq. Looking at some details, manufacturing contracted -0.5%. Construction contracted -1.7%. Trade dropped -2.1%. However, accommodation and food grew strongly by 12.4%.

By expenditure approach, private consumption rose 1.4%. Government consumption was flat. Equipment and software investment rose 2.5%. Exports of goods dropped sharply by -11.5%. Import of goods dropped -0.6% too.

