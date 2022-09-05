Eurozone Sentix investor confidence dropped further to -31.8, a significant recessionary trend already set in

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence dropped further from -25.2 to -31.8 in September, below expectation of -27.5. That’s also the lowest level since May 2020. Current Situation Index dropped from -16.3 to -26.5, lowest since February 2021. Expectations index dropped from -33.8 to -37.0, lowest since December 2008.

Sentix said: “It is very likely that a significant recessionary trend has already set in… In historical retrospect, it is clear that the extent of the current economic dislocation exceeds the collapse of tech stocks (2003), the euro crisis (2012) and even the collapse in the course of the Corona lockdowns (2020).”

“Although the collapse in 2020 was even sharper, the monetary policy response in the form of trillion-dollar money-printing programmes by central banks quickly led to a turnaround in economic expectations. There are no signs of this at present. Worse still, a look at the sentix thematic indices shows that investors cannot expect any help from either inflation or the central banks.”

