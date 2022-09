Canada merchandise exports dropped -2.8% mom to CAD 68.3B in July. That’s the first contraction in 2022, with declines observed in 6 of 11 production sectors. Total imports dropped -1.8% mom to CAD 64.2B, the first decline since January. Contractions were observed in 7 of the 11 production sections.

Trade surplus narrowed from CAD 4.9B to CAD 4.1B, larger than expectation of CAD 3.8B.

