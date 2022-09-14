Eurozone industrial production dropped -2.3% mom in Jul, EU down -1.6% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone industrial production dropped -2.3% mom in July, much worse than expectation of -0.8% mom. Production of capital goods fell by -4.2%, durable consumer goods by -1.6% and intermediate goods by -0.8%, while production of energy rose by 0.4% and non-durable consumer goods by 1.2%.

EU industrial production declined -1.6% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases were registered in Ireland (-18.9%), Estonia (-7.4%) and Austria (-3.2%). The highest increases were observed in Lithuania (+6.5%), Sweden (+5.8%) and Malta (+4.2%).

Full release here.