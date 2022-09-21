Wed, Sep 21, 2022 @ 21:41 GMT
Fed hikes 75bps, rate to reach 4.4% by year end

Fed raises interest rate by 75bps to 3.00-3.25% as widely expected, by unanimous vote. In the accompanying statement, Fed said job gains have been “robust” with unemployment rate “remained low”. Inflation remains “elevated”. FOMC would be ” prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals.”

In the new economic projections, Fed projects (median) interest rates to reach 4.4% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023, before falling back to 3.9% in 2024, and then 2.9% in 2025. GDP growth is projected to be at 0.2% in 2022, 1.2% in 2023, 1.7% in 2024, and then 1.8% in 2025. Unemployment rate is projected to be at 3.8% in 2022, 4.4% in 2023, 4.4% in 2024, and then 4.3% in 2025. Core PCE inflation is projected to be at 4.5% in 2022, 3.1% in 2023, 2.3% in 2024, and then 2.1% in 2025.

