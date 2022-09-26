BoJ Kuroda: It’s highly likely for economic recovery to continue

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said today that rapid currency moves were undesirable as they would have a negative impact on the economy. He added that intervention to address exchange volatility was the appropriate move.

Also, he pledged in a speech that BoJ will “continue with monetary easing so as to firmly support Japan’s economy from wage increases.”

Kuroda also noted, it’s “highly likely” for the economy to continue recovering following three factors. The first is improvement in exports, production, and business fixed investment. The second factor is solid private consumption. he third factor is that, with the government relaxing entry restrictions, inbound tourism demand is expected to recover. But he also pointed out risks from COVID-19, and developments in overseas economic activity and prices.