ECB de Guindos sees significant slowdown in Q3 and Q4

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said in a conference today, “we are seeing that in the third and fourth quarters there is a significant slowdown and we may find ourselves with growth rates close to zero.” He also noted that inflation in becoming increasingly broad and further rate hike will depend on incoming data.

Separately, Governing Council member Boris Vujcic said this months’ 75bps hike was “the right way to go”. “Inflation, if it’s persistently strong, has to be the clearly dominant goal,” he added. “Paying much attention to lower growth now, at the expense of fighting inflation, is often luring. But letting inflation become entrenched always has a higher cost than a temporary decline in GDP.”