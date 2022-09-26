Germany Ifo dropped to 84.3, slipping into recession

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany Ifo Business Climate dropped from 88.6 to 84.3 in September, below expectation of 87.1. That’s the lowest level since May 2020. Current Assessment index dropped form 97.5 to 94.5, below expectation of 96.0. Expectations index dropped from 80.3 to 75.2, below expectation of 78.6.

Ifo said: “Companies assessed their current business as clearly worse. Pessimism regarding the coming months has grown decidedly; in retail, expectations have fallen to a record low. The German economy is slipping into recession.”

By sector, manufacturing dropped from -6.8 to -14.2. Services dropped from 1.4 to -8.9. Trade dropped from -25.8 to -32.3. Construction dropped from -14.8 to -21.6.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.