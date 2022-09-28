Wed, Sep 28, 2022 @ 05:47 GMT
Fed Kashkari: We are moving at an appropriately aggressive pace

Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said yesterday, “We are moving very aggressively. There’s a lot of tightening in the pipeline. We are committed to restoring price stability but we also recognize given these lags there is a risk of overdoing it.”

“We are committed to restoring price stability, but we also recognize, given these lags, there is the risk of overdoing it on the front end, and so I think we are moving at an appropriately aggressive pace,” he said.

“The economy is sending us a lot of mixed signals right now,” Kashkari said. “We need to keep tightening policy until we see some compelling evidence that core inflation is actually having peaked and is on its way down,”

“And then I think we need to sit there and we need to pause and wait and let the tightening work its way through the economy to see at that point, have we done enough?”

