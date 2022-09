Canada GDP grew 0.1% mom in July, better than expectation of -0.1% mom contraction. Goods-producing industries grew 0.5% mom while Services-producing industrial contracted -0.1% mom. 11 of 20 industrial sectors increased.

Advance information indicates that real GDP was essentially unchanged in August. Increases in retail and wholesale trade, as well as in agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting were offset by decreases in manufacturing and oil and gas extraction.

Full release here.