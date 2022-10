US non-farm payroll employment grew 263k in September, just slightly below expectation of 265k. Monthly job growth has averaged 420k in 2022, comparing with 562k in 2021.

Unemployment rate rose dropped from 3.7% to 3.5%, below expectation of 3.7%. Labor force participation rate dropped from 62.4% to 62.3%.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% mom, matched expectations.

