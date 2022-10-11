Tue, Oct 11, 2022 @ 05:27 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Brainard: Monetary policy will be restrictive for some time

Fed Brainard: Monetary policy will be restrictive for some time

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said in a speech, “monetary policy will be restrictive for some time to ensure that inflation moves back to target over time.”

“It will take time for the cumulative effect of tighter monetary policy to work through the economy broadly and to bring inflation down.”

“In light of elevated global economic and financial uncertainty, moving forward deliberately and in a data-dependent manner will enable us to learn how economic activity, employment, and inflation are adjusting to cumulative tightening in order to inform our assessments of the path of the policy rate.” She said.

Full speech here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.