ECB Lane: Monetary policy is to ensure residual inflation dynamic returns to target in timely manner

In a speech, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said that monetary is “always decided under conditions on uncertainty”, both about “inflation dynamics” and the “channels connecting medium-term inflation to our monetary policy instruments”. This uncertainty is “mitigated to some extent by taking a meeting-by-meeting”.

The “considerable lags” between monetary policy actions and their impact on inflation outcomes imply that much of the near-term attention in assessing monetary policy actions focuses on the transmission to financial conditions.

Also, “in the absence of further shocks, the profile of euro area inflation over the next 12 to 18 months will be primarily driven by the fading impact of past supply shocks and the deceleration in demand that is signalled by the latest confidence indicators.” The role of monetary policy is to ensure that the “residual” inflation dynamic returns to target in a timely manner.

