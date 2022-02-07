Tue, Oct 11, 2022 @ 18:00 GMT
HomeLive CommentsIMF global growth at 3.2% in 2022, 2.7% in 2023

IMF global growth at 3.2% in 2022, 2.7% in 2023

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In the latest World Economic Outlook Report, IMF keeps global economic growth forecasts unchanged at 3.2% in 2022, but downgrade 2023 by -0.2% to 2.7%.

It said: “Global economic activity is experiencing a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown, with inflation higher than seen in several decades. The cost-of-living crisis, tightening financial conditions in most regions, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic all weigh heavily on the outlook.”

Global inflation is forecast to rise from 4.7% in 2021, to 8.8% in 2022, but to decline to 6.5% in 2023, and then 4.1% in 2024.

IMF said, “Monetary policy should stay the course to restore price stability, and fiscal policy should aim to alleviate the cost-of-living pressures while maintaining a sufficiently tight stance aligned with monetary policy. ”

Full report here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.