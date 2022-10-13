Thu, Oct 13, 2022 @ 07:15 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFOMC minutes: Many emphasized cost of doing too little

FOMC minutes: Many emphasized cost of doing too little

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In the minutes of September 20-21 FOMC meeting, it’s noted that with “broad-based and unacceptably high level of inflation” and the “upside risks”, participants remarked that “purposefully moving to a restrictive policy stance in the near term was consistent with risk-management considerations”.

Further than that, “many participants emphasized that the cost of taking too little action to bring down inflation likely outweighed the cost of taking too much action.”

Also, “several participants underlined the need to maintain a restrictive stance for as long as necessary”.

Full minutes here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

How to Trade Using Oscillators

A Trade or a Gamble?

Risk Management in Forex Trading: Tips & Tricks

Do Financial Markets Have Financial Cycles?

Moving Averages Explained

Your Trading Plan Is Essential

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.