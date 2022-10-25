Tue, Oct 25, 2022 @ 15:39 GMT
HomeLive CommentsGermany Ifo business climate fell slightly to 84.3, facing a difficult winter

Germany Ifo business climate fell slightly to 84.3, facing a difficult winter

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Germany Ifo Business Climate ticked down from 84.4 to 84.3 in October, above expectation of 84.0. Current Assessment index dropped from 94.5 to 94.1, above expectation of 92.5. Expectations index rose from 75.3 to 75.6, above expectation of 74.9.

By sector, manufacturing fell from -14.3 to -15.9. Services rose slightly from -8.9 to -8.6. Trade rose from -32.3 to -31.9. Construction dropped from -21.9 to -24.9.

Ifo said: “Companies were less satisfied with their current business. Their expectations improved, but they are still worried about the coming months. The German economy is facing a difficult winter.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.