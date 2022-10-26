Wed, Oct 26, 2022 @ 12:06 GMT
HomeLive CommentsIMF Georgieva urges patience as benefit of rates hikes not instantaneous

IMF Georgieva urges patience as benefit of rates hikes not instantaneous

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that central banks should keep raising interest rates until they reach “neutral level”. “At this point we look for getting to a neutral mode, and in most places we are not quite yet there,” she added.

She explained that rates has to go up since “when inflation runs high, that undermines growth, it hits the poorest parts of the population the hardest.”

Georgieva also said “the benefits (of rate hikes) would come but they are not instantaneous, this requires some patience in society.” IMF projected that tightening will continue until 2024 when central banks are “seeing the impact of their actions”.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.