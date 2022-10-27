Thu, Oct 27, 2022 @ 13:37 GMT
US GDP grew 2.6% annualized in Q3, slightly above expectations

US GDP grew 2.6% annualized in Q3, slightly above expectations

US GDP grew at annualized rate of 2.6% in Q3, above expectation of 2.4%. PCE price index growth slowed from 9.0% to 4.1%, below expectation of 5.4%.

BEA noted that the increase in real GDP reflected increases in exports, consumer spending, nonresidential fixed investment, federal government spending, and state and local government spending, that were partly offset by decreases in residential fixed investment and private inventory investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, decreased.

