ECB Lagarde: We cannot progress at same pace as Fed

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the central bank cannot just mirror Fed’s policy moves.

“We have to be attentive to potential spillovers,” said. “We are not alike and we cannot progress either at the same pace (or) under the same diagnosis of our economies.”

“But we are also influenced by the consequences particularly through the financial markets, and to a lesser extent, through trade as well, because clearly the exchange rate matters and has to be taken into account in our inflation projections,” Lagarde said.