Thu, Nov 03, 2022 @ 10:05 GMT
HomeLive CommentsECB Lagarde: We cannot progress at same pace as Fed

ECB Lagarde: We cannot progress at same pace as Fed

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the central bank cannot just mirror Fed’s policy moves.

“We have to be attentive to potential spillovers,” said. “We are not alike and we cannot progress either at the same pace (or) under the same diagnosis of our economies.”

“But we are also influenced by the consequences particularly through the financial markets, and to a lesser extent, through trade as well, because clearly the exchange rate matters and has to be taken into account in our inflation projections,” Lagarde said.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.