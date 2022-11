Canada employment grew strongly by 108k in October, well above expectation of 11k.

Unemployment rate held steady at 5.2%. Labor forecast participation rate rose 0.2% to 64.9%.

Year-over-year growth in the average hourly wages of employees remained above 5% for a fifth consecutive month in October, rising 5.6% yoy. Total hours worked increased 0.7% mom.

