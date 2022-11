St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said, “even under these generous assumptions, the policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive”. And, “to attain a sufficiently restrictive level, the policy rate will need to be increased further.”

“Thus far, the change in the monetary-policy stance appears to have had only limited effects on observed inflation, but market pricing suggests disinflation is expected in 2023,” Bullard said.