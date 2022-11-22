Tue, Nov 22, 2022 @ 06:23 GMT
HomeLive CommentsECB Centeno: Many conditions in place for less than 75bps hike

ECB Centeno: Many conditions in place for less than 75bps hike

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno was asked yesterday about whether the central bank should hike by less that 75bps in December. He said, “I think there are conditions in place — many conditions — for the increase to be less than that number”.

Centeno also noted that “rates in Europe continue to be roughly half those in the United States”, and that’s a good indicator of the difference between the economic fundamentals of the two regions. He also urged restraint in wage growth and company margins as that “could help the ECB a lot in combating inflation”.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.