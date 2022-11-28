ECB Knot: Risk of doing too little clearly more pronounced

ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot said, “My worry is still inflation, inflation, inflation… As long as the risks to our inflation outlook are so clearly tilted to the upside, I think the risk of us doing too little is clearly more pronounced than us doing too much… We should not give up too early and not cry victory too early.”

Knot also said a recession is “not a foregone conclusion”. “If you look at Germany, where actually the economy is doing better than then was feared, it’s not a foregone conclusion that we will get a recession”, he said. “We will get weaker growth, that’s for sure. But we also need weaker growth to bring inflation back to target.”