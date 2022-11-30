Wed, Nov 30, 2022 @ 16:03 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS ADP employment grew 127k, Fed tightening having impact

US ADP employment grew 127k, Fed tightening having impact

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US ADP private employment grew 127k in November, below expectation of 195k. By sector, goods- producing jobs dropped -86k. Service-providing jobs rose 213k. By establishment size, small companies lost -51k jobs. Medium companies added 246k. Large companies lost -68k.

Turning points can be hard to capture in the labor market, but our data suggest that Federal Reserve tightening is having an impact on job creation and pay gains. In addition, companies are no longer in hyper-replacement mode. Fewer people are quitting and the post-pandemic recovery is stabilizing.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.