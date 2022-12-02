Fri, Dec 02, 2022 @ 05:36 GMT
Fed Williams: Slowing rate hike is just stepping down one step

New York Fed President John Williams said yesterday in an interview that slowing the pace of rate hikes in December would simply mean “stepping down one step” in the effort to curb inflation.

“I still think we have a ways to go in terms of where the fed funds target is and where we need to get it to next year in order to get the sufficiently restrictive stance,” he said.

“Inflation, first of all, is the number one problem we’re facing in terms of monetary policy. It is far too high,” Williams said. And, bring inflation back to 2% target will “take a good couple of years”.

But he added: “I expect to see a pretty significant decline in inflation next year as supply chain issues improve, as we see the slowing economy, the economy getting into better balance.”

