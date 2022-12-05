Eurozone PMI composite finalized at 47.8, downturn remains only modest

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PMI Services was finalized at 48.5 in November, down from October’s 48.6. That’s also a 21-month low. PMI Composite was finalized at 47.8, up from prior month’s 47.3. Looking at some member countries, Ireland PMI Composite France dropped to 48.8 and 48.7 respectively, both 21-month low. Germany (46.3), Italy (48.9), and Spain (49.6) were at 3-month high.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “A fifth consecutive monthly falling output signalled by the PMI adds to the likelihood that the eurozone is sliding into recession. However, at present the downturn remains only modest, with an easing in the overall rate of contraction in November means so far the region looks set to see GDP contract by a mere 0.2%.”

Full release here.