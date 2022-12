US exports of goods and services dropped USD 1.9B over the month in October, while imports rose USD 2.2B. Trade deficit widened from USD -74.1B to USD -78.2B, smaller than expectation of USD -79.4B.

The increased in goods and services trade deficit reflected an increased in goods deficit of USD 6.1B to USD -99.6B, and increased in services surplus of USD 2.1B to USD 21.4B.

