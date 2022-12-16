Fri, Dec 16, 2022 @ 12:47 GMT
HomeLive CommentsECB Villeroy: The match is over in fighting inflation

ECB Villeroy: The match is over in fighting inflation

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau told BFM Business radio that “the match is not over” in fighting inflation, adding that rate hikes remain the main tool.

Regarding the quantitative tightening on the APP by EUR 15B per month from March, he said, “we will re-examine it in June and we will probably increase the reduction starting in July,”

“The European economy is more resilient than we feared even a few weeks ago,” he said. “There will be a strong slowdown in 2023. We will escape what certain people call a hard landing. We will have a rather significant rebound in 2024 and 2025.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.