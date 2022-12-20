BoJ Kuroda: Yield cap raised to correction distortions in yield curve

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in the post meeting press conference, “Overseas market volatility has heightened from around spring … While we have kept the 10-year bond yield from exceeding the 0.25% cap, this has caused some distortions in the shape of the yield curve. We, therefore, decided that now was the appropriate timing to correct such distortions and enhance market functions.” That’s led to the decision today to raise the cap from 0.25% to 0.50%.

“Consumer inflation has hit 3.6% mainly through rising import costs from a weak yen. Furthermore, inflation expectations are heightening. This is pushing down real interest rates and enhancing the stimulus effect on the economy. As such, while we’ve (widened the band) to correct distortions in the yield curve, the move won’t diminish the effect of YCC,” he added.

But Kuroda also indicated, “I don’t think we need to review YCC or quantitative easing for the time being.” “It’s premature to debate specifics on changing the monetary policy framework or an exit from easy policy. When achievement of our target comes into sight, the BOJ’s policy board will hold discussions on an exit strategy and offer communication to markets,” he said.