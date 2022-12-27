Tue, Dec 27, 2022 @ 05:30 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoJ Kuroda: Japan approaching a critical juncture away from low inflation and...

BoJ Kuroda: Japan approaching a critical juncture away from low inflation and growth

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said yesterday that widening of the allowed band for 10-year JGB yield was “definitely not a step toward an exit” of ultra loose monetary policy.

“The Bank will aim to achieve the price target in a sustainable and stable manner, accompanied by wage increases, by continuing with monetary easing under yield curve control,” he added.

“Labour market conditions in Japan are projected to tighten further, and firms’ price- and wage-setting behaviour is also likely to change,” Kuroda said. “In this sense, Japan is approaching a critical juncture in breaking out of a prolonged period of low inflation and low growth.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.