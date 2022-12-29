NASDAQ closed at new 2022 low, but a turnaround soon?

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

NASDAQ closed at new 2022 low at 10213.28 overnight as investor sentiment turned sour in thin holiday trading. Technically, it’s still staying above intraday low at 10088.82, but a break of that level should be seen soon, probably 10000 handle too.

Technically, the key level lies in 9660/89 cluster projection level (61.8% projection of 16212.22 to 10565.13 from 13181.08 at 9689.96, 61.8% projection of 13181.08 to 10088.82 from 11571.64 at 9660.62). Strong support from this cluster level in January could set up the markets for a trend reversal attempt in the first half of 2023. But sustained break there would set up down trend extension for the upcoming period.

We’ll soon find out whether a turn in the market is around the corner.