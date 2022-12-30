Swiss KOF rose to 92.2, outlook brightening at a low level

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer rose from 89.2 to 92.2 in December, above expectation of 90.9. This is also the first rise since April. KOF said, “the outlook for the Swiss economy is thus brightening slightly for the beginning of 2023, although remaining at a low level.”

KOF also noted: “The comparatively strong upward movement of the barometer is primarily driven by bundles of indicators from the manufacturing sector and the other services sector. Indicators covering financial and insurance services as well as accommodation and food service activities also send a positive signal.”

