Fri, Dec 30, 2022 @ 12:14 GMT
HomeLive CommentsSwiss KOF rose to 92.2, outlook brightening at a low level

Swiss KOF rose to 92.2, outlook brightening at a low level

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer rose from 89.2 to 92.2 in December, above expectation of 90.9. This is also the first rise since April. KOF said, “the outlook for the Swiss economy is thus brightening slightly for the beginning of 2023, although remaining at a low level.”

KOF also noted: “The comparatively strong upward movement of the barometer is primarily driven by bundles of indicators from the manufacturing sector and the other services sector. Indicators covering financial and insurance services as well as accommodation and food service activities also send a positive signal.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.