Eurozone Sentix rose to -17.5, sharp economic downturn off the table

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence improved from -21 to -17.5 in January, slightly below expectation of -17.0. That’s nonetheless the highest since June 2022. Current Situation Index rose from -20.0 to -19.3, highest since last August. Expectations rose from -22.0 to -15.8, highest since last February.

Sentix said: “Investors are still assuming a recession, but it is expected to be much milder. The sharp economic downturn, which was expected by the majority of investors by October 2022, is therefore off the table (for now)…a

“Overall, the economic environment remains challenging. The latest increases should not be misinterpreted as a general turnaround. The risks of recession remain.”

Full release here.