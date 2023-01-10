BoJ Kuroda: Central banks cannot unconditionally respond to climate change

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

At an event in Stockholm, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, “central banks, which are independent from governments cannot unconditionally respond to climate change,” and must “autonomously decide their actions within their mandate” from a long-term perspective.

He added that central banks must try to affect the overall economy, but not specific industries.

While BoJ doesn’t have specific mandata on climate change, it’s “generally accepted by the public” that the central bank’s measures are in line with the government. Back in 2021, BoJ launched a scheme to offer zero-interest loans to boost green and sustainable loans.