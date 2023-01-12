ECB Bulletin: Headline inflation to stay above target until mid-2025

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the monthly Economic Bulletin, ECB said, “evidence from surveys and markets shows that forecasters continue to expect inflation to peak soon, with longer-term expectations remaining at around the ECB 2.0% target.” Still, “close monitoring is warranted given the further above-target revisions of some indicators”.

In the December Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections, headline inflation in Eurozone ill fall from average 8.4% in 2022 to 6.3% in 2023, 3.4% in 2024, and then 2.3% in 2025. Headline inflation is expected to remain above the ECB’s target of 2.0% until mid-2025

Full economic bulletin here.