Thu, Jan 12, 2023 @ 11:01 GMT
ECB Bulletin: Headline inflation to stay above target until mid-2025

ECB Bulletin: Headline inflation to stay above target until mid-2025

By ActionForex.com

In the monthly Economic Bulletin, ECB said, “evidence from surveys and markets shows that forecasters continue to expect inflation to peak soon, with longer-term expectations remaining at around the ECB 2.0% target.” Still, “close monitoring is warranted given the further above-target revisions of some indicators”.

In the December Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections, headline inflation in Eurozone ill fall from average 8.4% in 2022 to 6.3% in 2023, 3.4% in 2024, and then 2.3% in 2025. Headline inflation is expected to remain above the ECB’s target of 2.0% until mid-2025

