Germany ZEW jumped to 16.9, positive again after a year

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment jumped sharply from -23.3 to 16.9 in January, well above expectation of -15.5. That’s also the first positive reading in a year since February 2022. Current Situation improved from -61.4 to -58.6, below expectation of -57.0.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment surged from-23.6 to 16.7, well above expectation of -14.3. Current Situation rose 2.6 pts to -54.8.

ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach said: “The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment signals a positive outlook again in January. For the first time since February 2022, the month in which the war in Ukraine began, the indicator points to a noticeable improvement in the economic situation over the next six months.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“The more favourable situation on the energy markets and the German government’s energy price caps have contributed to this in particular. In addition, export conditions for the German economy are improving due to China’s lifting of Covid-restrictions.

“Accordingly, the earnings expectations of the export-oriented and energy-intensive sectors have gone up significantly. The prospect that the inflation rate will continue to fall has brightened expectations for the consumer-related sectors.”

Full release here.