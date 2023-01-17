Tue, Jan 17, 2023 @ 17:22 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEuro tumbles on report that ECB considering smaller hike in Mar

Euro tumbles on report that ECB considering smaller hike in Mar

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Euro tumbles broadly after Bloomberg reported, quoting unnamed source, that ECB is pondering slower rate hike after 50bps in February. It noted that “the prospect of a smaller 25-point increase at the following meeting in March is gaining support”.

EUR/CHF’s break of 0.9953 resistance turned support now raising the chance of at least a deeper correction. For now, 38.2% retracement of 0.9407 to 1.0095 at 0.9832. Reaction from there would reveal whether EUR/CHF could defend its near term bullishness.

Meanwhile, EUR/GBP is heading back to 0.8768 support. Reaction from there will also reveal whether rebound from 0.8545 has completed at 0.8896 already.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

What is Bull and Bear in Forex Market

Self-Sabotage Revealed

Supply and Demand Trading

The Importance of the US Dollar Index

Understanding Pivot Points

How to Use Yearly, Monthly and Weekly Opening Points

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.