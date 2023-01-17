Euro tumbles on report that ECB considering smaller hike in Mar

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Euro tumbles broadly after Bloomberg reported, quoting unnamed source, that ECB is pondering slower rate hike after 50bps in February. It noted that “the prospect of a smaller 25-point increase at the following meeting in March is gaining support”.

EUR/CHF’s break of 0.9953 resistance turned support now raising the chance of at least a deeper correction. For now, 38.2% retracement of 0.9407 to 1.0095 at 0.9832. Reaction from there would reveal whether EUR/CHF could defend its near term bullishness.

Meanwhile, EUR/GBP is heading back to 0.8768 support. Reaction from there will also reveal whether rebound from 0.8545 has completed at 0.8896 already.