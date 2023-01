ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said “we will have good news on headline inflation because energy prices are going down,”

But on interest rates, he said President Christine Lagarde’s earlier 50bps guidance is “still valid”. He added that it’s too early to speculate on the size of March rate hike.

Also, Villeroy emphasized, “we must stay the course in battle against inflation”, adding, he “cannot say where the terminal rate will be but should be there by the summer.”