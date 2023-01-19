Thu, Jan 19, 2023 @ 04:52 GMT
Fed Harker: Hikes of 25 appropriate going forward

By ActionForex.com

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said yesterday, “I expect that we will raise rates a few more times this year, though, to my mind, the days of us raising them 75 basis points at a time have surely passed.” “Hikes of 25 basis points will be appropriate going forward,” he said. And, “let’s get above 5% and sit there for a while”.

While risks to inflation remain on the upside, he noted, “we are starting to see inflation come down across a spectrum of goods.” He expects core inflation to decline to 3.5% this year, and 2.5% next, then get back to target in 2025. He also said the economy should grow 1% this year, without falling into recession.

 

