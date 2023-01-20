Fri, Jan 20, 2023 @ 06:38 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Brainard: Policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for some time

Fed Brainard: Policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for some time

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said in a speech yesterday, “even with the recent moderation, inflation remains high, and policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for some time to make sure inflation returns to 2 percent on a sustained basis.”

“The FOMC moved policy into restrictive territory at a rapid pace and subsequently downshifted the pace of increases in the target range at its most recent meeting,” She noted. “This will enable us to assess more data as we move the policy rate closer to a sufficiently restrictive level, taking into account the risks around our dual-mandate goals.

Full speech here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.