US international trade deficit widened from USD -61.0B to USD -67.4B in December, smaller than expectation of USD -68.5B. Goods deficit widened by USD 7.4B to USD -90.6B. Services surplus widened to USD 1.0B to USD 23.2B.

Exports of goods and services dropped -0.9% mom to USD 250.2B. Imports of goods and services rose 1.3% mom to USD 317.6B.

