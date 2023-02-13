ECB Visco: Tightening should continue in a progressive but measured way

ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on Saturday, interest rates must continue to rise “in a progressive but measured way, on the basis of the incoming data and their use in the assessment of the inflation outlook”. But when asked how far interest rates could rise, he replied “we don’t know”.

Visco also said, “today, disinflation is obviously needed, but given the levels of private and public debts that prevail in the euro area, we must be careful to avoid engineering an unnecessary and excessive rise in real interest rates.”

“Indeed, I am convinced that the credibility of our actions is preserved not by flexing our muscles in the face of inflation, but by continually showing wisdom and balance.”