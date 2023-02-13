Fed Bowman: It will be necessary to further tighten monetary policy

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said in a speech, “we are still far from achieving price stability, and I expect that it will be necessary to further tighten monetary policy to bring inflation down toward our goal”.

“My views on the future path of monetary policy will continue to be informed by the incoming data and its implications for the outlook,” she said.

“I will continue to look for consistent evidence that inflation remains on a downward path when considering further rate increases and at what point we will have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance for the policy rate.”

Full speech here.