ECB Makhlouf: I’m open to acting forcefully to bring inflation down

ECB Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf told WSJ, “I’m open to acting forcefully to get inflation down to our target.” He noted that interest rate could rise to above 3.5% and stay there.

Regarding speculations that ECB would cut interest this year, Makhlouf said, “I think that really is going too far… We’ll reach a point where we’re going to, then plateau.”

“I see the ECB as putting up interest rates after the March meeting…Even though inflation is coming down it’s still way above our target,” Makhlouf added.

