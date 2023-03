ECB President Christine Lagarde told Spain TV channel Antena 3, “at this point in time, it’s possible that we continue on that path (of tightening after March)… By which amount in each and every meeting is impossible to say at this point.”

Regarding the terminal rate, Lagarde said, “the real honest answer is that it will determined by data.”

“What’s very certain is that we’ll do whatever’s needed in order to bring inflation back to 2%,” Lagarde said.