US initial jobless claims dropped -2k to 190k in the week ending February 25, below expectation of 196k. The reading was also below 200k handle for the seventh straight months. Four-week moving average of initial claims rose 1750 to 193k.

Continuing claims dropped -5k to 1655k in the week ending February 18. Four-week moving average of continuing claims rose 1250 to 1672k.

