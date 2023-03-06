ECB Holzmann calls for four more 50bps hikes

ECB Governing council member Robert Holzmann said he would like to have 50bps rates hikes in all of the March, May, June and July meetings.

“I expect it to take a very long time for inflation to come down,” the Austrian central bank Governor told Handelsblatt. “My hope is that within the next 12 months we will have reached the peak of interest rates.”

“If we want to get inflation back to two percent in the foreseeable future, we have to be restrictive,” Holzmann said, arguing that only a 4% deposit rate will start restricting growth.