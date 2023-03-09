Thu, Mar 09, 2023 @ 08:43 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBitcoin extends pull back after voluntary liquidation of crypto-friendly bank

Bitcoin extends pull back after voluntary liquidation of crypto-friendly bank

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Bitcoin has continued to experience a near-term pullback this week due to a decline in risk appetite following hawkish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Additionally, the voluntary liquidation of Silvergate Bank, a major player in cryptocurrency markets, has weighed down the digital currency, marking a setback for wider adoption of cryptocurrencies in the economy.

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin’s rebound from 15452 could have ended at 25242 in February, after being rejected by 25198 resistance. The daily MACD shows a bearish divergence, and the 55 Day EMA was broken this week.

However, confirmation of a near-term reversal would require a firm break of 21357 support. Otherwise, outlook remains neutral. Alternatively, a firm break of 21357 would signal a deeper decline back to the 15452 low.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.